Tariffs could mean higher prices on these items in Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash. — President Donald Trump said 25% taxes on imports from Mexico and Canada would start Tuesday. KIRO 7 wanted to know: what will that mean for Washingtonians?

Tariffs are going to mean higher prices for our nearly immediately, several economists explained.

Washington’s largest import items from Canada are oil, natural gas, and beef, according to the U.S Import and Export Merchandise organization.

Economists say the time of year will amplify what foods are more expensive because so many fruits and vegetables are imported from Mexico during the winter, like peppers, berries, and tomatoes.

University of Washington Economist Jacob Vigdor says the impacts at the grocery store are likely to be felt soon.

“If you are managing a grocery store, you have to start thinking about, ‘how much do I want to charge for this? Do I want to charge for this tomato what it cost to get it or what it’s going to cost me to replace it?’”

KIRO 7′s Brandon Thompson will break down exactly how this will impact your trips to the grocery store in the 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. newscasts.





