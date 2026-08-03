Tacoma’s Beer Star closes after 8 years, displacing popular food truck

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma taproom Beer Star closed on July 24 after eight years, a move that also displaced the Filipino-style fried chicken food truck The Chicken Supply.

Beer Star’s owners dissolved the business with the state the same day it shuttered, and all staff and the food truck were informed of the closure by July 29, according to The Tacoma News Tribune.

As of late, the taproom had been closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, with a majority of its previously vast list of beers, ciders, and seltzers narrowing to roughly a dozen kegs.

Tacoma’s Beer Star opened in late 2018, roughly one year after the first Beer Star opened in Whitecenter.

The property located at 4328 6th Avenue has been listed for sale with a $1.35 million asking price, describing the building built in 1976 as a “beautifully renovated tap house … well-positioned property perfect for retail or food and beverage operations.”

The 3,500-square-foot space did not include a commercial kitchen, which led to the decision to host a rotating roster of various food trucks in its parking lot. Over the years, the food truck rotation became inconsistent, but in 2025, The Chicken Supply joined and made consistent appearances up until Beer Star’s closure.

The Chicken Supply is now weighing its next move

The Chicken Supply owner, Paolo Campbell, told The Tacoma News Tribune that his team speculated Beer Star’s closure was likely imminent but remained committed to the area.

The owner stated that the past few weekends had been especially busy, but they had noticed emptying coolers and minimized keg counts.

“We’re working on next steps and will be closed this week to figure things out,” The Chicken Supply stated on social media. “Hopefully we’ll have more info soon!”

Campbell noted that his company has been in talks with Joint Base Lewis-McChord to serve on a routine schedule. At the moment, The Chicken Supply plans to “do what we can until we kinda figure it out,” according to The Tacoma News Tribune.

Beer Star and The Chicken Supply will likely host a going-away party next week, with the food truck attending various other pop-up events in the following weeks.

The Whitecenter Beer Star remains open seven days a week at full capacity.

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