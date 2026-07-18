Tacoma’s annual Porchfest returns this weekend

If you enjoy live music, meeting new friends, and having fun in the sun, this weekend you’ll want to make a trek to Tacoma.

The 5th annual Tacoma Porchfest takes over 6th Avenue near the University of Puget Sound and features a wide variety of music for two days.

This community event showcases the musical talents of homeowners along 6th Avenue, between South Alder Street and South Sprague Avenue, where they jam out on their front porch playing whatever they want.

The streets are blocked off, allowing audience members to dance or set up chairs. It’s a great time for the entire family, and best of all, it’s free!

And it will take two days to stroll your way through this 1-mile section that saw 300 bands performing in 2025.

It’s Central Tacoma’s mini-Woodstock. Bring your own drum if you like because there’s bound to be a drum circle or two this Saturday and Sunday.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Nate Connors is a traffic reporter for KIRO Newsradio. Follow him on X. Read more of his stories here. Submit news tips here.

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