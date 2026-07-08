Tacoma woman breaks down man’s door, leads police on high-speed chase

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — A 32-year-old Tacoma woman was arrested after breaking down a man’s door and leading police on a high-speed chase Sunday, July 5.

According to a video released by the Kitsap County Sheriff’s office, the woman kicked down the door of a man’s home in Port Orchard, claiming there was a 16-year-old missing girl inside.

The man called police and Kitsap County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene to find that the teenager was not inside, according to the video.

With deputies nearby, the woman, with a female passenger in the back seat, took off in a white Chevrolet.

During the chase, the passenger started waving, and later said she “feared for her life” and was “begging the driver to stop,” according to the video.

As the chase went through Kitsap County and continued into Pierce County, deputies deployed a spike strip to slow down the driver.

The spike strip took out at least one of the driver’s tires, and with the vehicle slowing down, a deputy moved in and used a pit maneuver on the fleeing car.

After stopping the vehicle, deputies arrested the woman, who they later describe as a “habitual traffic offender,” according to the video.

The woman is currently being held without bail, and the 16-year-old girl she was looking for was found in her car.

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