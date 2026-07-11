Tacoma teen nearly hit by car after driver plows through living room

TACOMA, Wash. — A Tacoma teenager had a rude awakening Friday when a car crashed through his family’s apartment and almost hit him.

The car jumped a curb, hit a tree, then went through the front door of the unit, coming to a stop in the living room. It stopped about a foot away from a sleeping teenager.

“So it was like 5 a.m., I’m sleeping, and suddenly some guy starts driving in my living room,” 14-year-old Tyresse Brown said.

Brown said he was asleep on the couch and was first awoken by the noise.

“Like a bunch of crashing and stuff, glass breaking,” he said.

He then saw the cause: a running car. An image taken by Brown’s mother shows the car stuck in the side of the building.

It left behind a trail of debris and, according to Brown, trashed the inside of the apartment.

“It was pretty bad. A lot of our stuff got destroyed,” he said. “Bunch of glass everywhere. Took me a while to find my phone.”

Brown said before he could say anything to the driver, the car went in reverse but could not get unjammed from the wall.

“I was like, ‘Why are you trying to leave? Because you just went into my living room,’” the teen recalled.

Brown said the driver then got out of the car and walked away.

“He didn’t even say nothing, he just walked off,” he said.

Brown and the rest of his family are okay. The car was eventually towed away and the apartment was boarded up. He and his loved ones are now working with the Red Cross to find housing arrangements while they wait for repairs.

“Never thought that would happen,” he said.

Tacoma police said they were not able to find the driver.

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