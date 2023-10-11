Tacoma residents voice irritations over camping ban that’s ‘not solving the problem’

TACOMA, Wash. — It’s been one year since the Tacoma City Council voted in favor of a camping ban. But in that year - not a single citation, fine, or arrest has been made.

Some Tacoma residents voiced their frustration to us about the purpose of an ordinance if it’s not enforced.

“The city has frequently said it’s been a success because they haven’t had to arrest anyone. But there are not more people in shelter now. There are not fewer people on the streets,” said Rob Huff, a member of Tacoma-Pierce County Coalition to End Homelessness.

Huff organized a rally, ahead of Tuesday night’s city council meeting. Many at the rally told us they planned to speak about the ordinance during public comment.

“It’s to urge the city council to reconsider its current policy and to try to think of creating actual solutions,” said Huff. “What we’re doing right now has maybe moved people from one neighborhood to another. But it has not seen more people in housing. And it’s not solving the problem on a citywide basis.”

We also spoke with Councilmember John Hines, who proposed the ordinance, which bans tents and encampments within 10 blocks of any Tacoma emergency shelter.

He reiterates that the ordinance is not meant to end homelessness, but rather provide safety to those in emergency shelters.

“We’re seeing a lot fewer of those encampments. We’re providing stability for residents who have come off our streets and into our shelters,” said Councilmember Hines. “I think that’s been a real success.”

When asked about some of the community’s concerns, Hines said, “I understand the frustration. People want to see us move forward with less homelessness in our city. But that’s not going to be done by this camping ordinance. That’s going to be done by our shelter and housing we’re providing.”

Hines told us while the city hasn’t issued a citation, there have been several positive milestones over the past year. He said city outreach coordinators have helped 200 people find shelter.

But Hines and Huff agree more shelter is needed in Tacoma.

©2023 Cox Media Group