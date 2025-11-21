Tacoma Rescue Mission prepares to feed over 1,000 people on Thanksgiving

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Rescue Mission is asking for your help!

They tell us they need donations to make sure everyone gets a hot meal through the holiday season.

The group is expecting to feed around 1,200 people at the Tacoma Dome on Thanksgiving Day. They also serve a hot breakfast every morning and will do a big Christmas meal as well.

The Thanksgiving event is on Thursday from 3-6 p.m., and anyone is welcome to come. No weapons or animals are allowed inside, and bags will be searched at the door.

There will be a limited number of to-go meals and outdoor seating in a heated tent available outside the Dome for anyone who would prefer that instead.

Andrew McGruder with the Tacoma Rescue Mission said they will have the full spread on the big day.

“We’re doing turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, pies, both apple and pumpkin, green bean casserole, and fruit cocktail,” McGruder said.

He tells us the food prep for 1,200 meals isn’t quick. The kitchen staff is already slicing, dicing, and defrosting turkeys a week in advance.

Right now, the Mission is under renovation. The food will be cooked there, then brought to the Dome.

“Tacoma Dome helped us out so people can eat inside instead of taking it to go, like what we are doing right now,” McGruder said.

To get through the rest of the holiday season, they’re asking for donations.

“A lot of canned food, a lot of fresh vegetables, we go through those and a lot of stuffing mixes, flour, cakes, and any type of pies,” said McGruder.

He tells us they still need at least 1,200 more turkeys to have enough food for everyone. Many of those turkeys will be frozen and used throughout the year.

“We want everybody to get the standard... They deserve to get a home meal, be comfortable and relaxed,” McGruder said.

If you would like to donate, the Mission is open 6 a.m. - 6 p.m., seven days a week. You can also make a monetary donation at https://www.trm.org/inkind/.

For more Thanksgiving event details, visit https://www.facebook.com/TacomaMission.

