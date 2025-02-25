Tacoma Public Utilities prepares for possible power outages as region braces for 50+ mph wind gust

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma Public Utilities is preparing for possible power outages as the region is bracing for more than 50 miles per hour wind gusts.

Families across Puget Sound are bracing for heavy rain and wind gusts, including Megan Cook, who recently purchased a new home in Federal Way.

The homeowner’s new backyard has several trees standing more than 100 feet tall, but one is leaning toward her and her neighbor’s homes.

“Really nervous. I haven’t hardly been able to sleep at night with this tree hanging over us, quite literally,” she said. “It’s really concerning. It’s going to keep me up all night. Tonight, I’m not going to get any sleep.”

“The previous homeowner had two of their trees fall two years ago. So the trees in our backyard are prone to falling, so I’m trying to mitigate it,” she added.

Dustin Guze, the owner of Green Leaf Tree Service, said his crews have been busy helping families to prevent any trees from toppling over.

The owner said Cedar and Fir trees are prone to falling over, especially in wet and windy conditions, adding that families should monitor their trees and look for mushrooms and bugs, possible signs that the tree may be rotting.

He said families should also be careful if trees are growing into each other.

“It’s when they’re growing into each other that becomes a problem,” he said. “When they put on girth, they’re pushing each other away, making that crack wood.”

Tacoma Public Utilities said its crews are on standby, making sure their equipment and trucks are ready to go as they monitor Monday’s weather.

The agency said it’s mainly concerned with possible downed powerlines.

“In many locations, we have the ability to actually reroute electricity to different areas so it really depends on what the nature of the outage is and where the customer or individual is located in relation to that outage,” Jim Boyd, Tacoma power electric operations safety manager, said.

If people see a downed powerline, Boyd urges families to call 911 right away and always assume the powerline is active.

“We need to people to assume that all wires that come down in storms are actually energized power lines until your utility personnel tell you it’s not. The danger is very high. We need people to stay at least 30 feet away,” he said.

Ahead of the strong gusts, Tacoma Public Utilities is encouraging families to have emergency kits prepared. For more details, please click here.

