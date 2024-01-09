Tacoma police shoot, kill woman reportedly waving gun at neighbors

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police shot and killed a woman Tuesday morning, who investigators claim was acting erratically and pointing a gun at neighbors.

According to Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant Darren Moss, Tacoma police called out to the woman before she turned her gun at them. SWAT was then called to the scene, where police killed her in an exchange of gunfire.

The woman was a 61-year-old who lived in a home in the area. It’s unclear at this time what led up to the incident.

The investigation will be handled by the Pierce County Force Investigation Team. The officers involved will be placed on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing.









