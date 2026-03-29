Local

Tacoma police investigating homicide after woman shot and killed

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Three teens arrested after Christmas Day shooting at Tacoma gas station
By KIRO 7 News Staff

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Police Department (TPD) says a woman was killed and another woman was injured in a shooting early Sunday morning.

Officers responded at around 12:35 a.m. near East Sherwood Street and East 91st Street in the Larchmont area and found two women who had been shot.

One was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was brought to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to TPD.

Tacoma police say no suspects have been caught and ask those with any information to call 911.

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read