Tacoma police investigating homicide after woman shot and killed

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Police Department (TPD) says a woman was killed and another woman was injured in a shooting early Sunday morning.

Officers responded at around 12:35 a.m. near East Sherwood Street and East 91st Street in the Larchmont area and found two women who had been shot.

One was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was brought to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to TPD.

Tacoma police say no suspects have been caught and ask those with any information to call 911.

Homicide Investigation – 100 block of east 91st Street



Tacoma, Wash. – At approximately 12:35 a.m. on March 29, 2026, Tacoma Police officers responded to the 100 block of East 91st Street for a report of a shooting.



Upon arrival, officers located two females with pic.twitter.com/7FfrjWEBvj — Tacoma Police Department (@TacomaPD) March 29, 2026

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