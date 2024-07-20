Tacoma police investigate deadly shooting

TACOMA — Tacoma Police Department detectives are investigating a homicide after a man in his early twenties was shot to death on a trail.

According to Tacoma PD, just before 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a trail near the 1900 block of South Mullen Street to a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police officers and the Tacoma Fire Department attempted life-saving measures, but the man succumbed to his wounds.

Crime scene technicians and detectives are investigating the shooting as a homicide, but no arrests have been made yet.









