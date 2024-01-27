Local

Tacoma police award 80-year-old man who ‘fearlessly’ saved boater Medal of Courage

By KIRO 7 News Staff

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Police Department awarded an 80-year-old man the Medal of Courage on Friday.

Police say Jim Fraser saw a boater fall into Puget Sound while struggling to keep their head above water in June of last year.

“Fearlessly, Fraser ran into the water and pulled the boater to safety,” said a spokesperson. “Fraser is an example of a model community member who didn’t hesitate to help someone in need, risking his life as he did so.”

“Today we honored him with the Tacoma Police Department Medal of Courage,” they continued.

