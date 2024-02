Neighbors near the Allenmore Golf Course in Tacoma woke up to the sound of a large response by the fire department early Tuesday.

Tacoma fire crews were called to 29th and South 18th Street for a house fire.

Pictures posted on social media by Tacoma Fire show smoke pouring from the roof of the house.

The fire was quickly put under control, and no one was hurt.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what caused the fire.

