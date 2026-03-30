Eastbound lanes of Tacoma Narrows Bridge reopened, backups continue

Multiple crashes blocked the eastbound lanes of the Tacoma Narrows Bridge on Monday, creating traffic backups during the morning commute.

According to Trooper Kameron Watts with the Washington State Patrol, the Narrows Bridge was closed on the eastbound side of SR-16 (going toward Tacoma) due to excessive black ice causing multiple collisions.

As of 6:09 a.m., Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) crews were out on the bridge working to treat and clean up the icy road.

By 6:23 a.m., WSDOT confirmed that crews had treated the EB SR 16 Tacoma Narrows Bridge and were reopening it to traffic.

However, there was still a long backup, and drivers were told to expect significant delays to continue from Gig Harbor to Tacoma until traffic clears.

WSDOT real-time travel information available at: https://wsdot.com/Travel/Real-time/Map/

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