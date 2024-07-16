Tacoma man shot, killed near SR 167 ramp in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma Police are investigating a fatal shooting Monday night as a homicide.

Officers were called to the 2000 block of East 28th Street for a report of a shooting at 8 p.m. The location is not far from a ramp to State Route 167 and the Emerald Queen Casino.

Police arrived to find a man with gunshot wounds. Officers and Tacoma Fire medics tried to save the man’s life, but he died before he was taken to the hospital.

Washington State Patrol troopers and officers from Puyallup Tribal Police helped with the initial investigation.

