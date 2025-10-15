Tacoma considering expanding camping ban to parks, playgrounds, libraries

TACOMA, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A vote is set for next week, as the Tacoma City Council considers a proposal that would further expand the city’s camping ban.

Tacoma’s current ban, which prohibits camping near schools, shelters, and daycares, was passed in 2022 after Councilmember John Hines drafted the measure in response to a sharp increase in public health and safety concerns reported by community members regarding areas near Tacoma shelters.

Three years later, Hines is asking to expand the city’s no-camping ordinance, this time to a five-block buffer to areas around parks, playgrounds, and libraries. Additionally, the camping ban would expand to areas around permanent homelessness shelters if the city council passes the proposal.

“This policy is not designed to end homelessness,” Hines said during Tuesday’s city council meeting. “Our policy on homelessness is building shelter, building housing, changing our zoning code, investing our housing trust fund, and spending the millions of dollars we spend on addressing homelessness in our community by providing shelter and housing.”

Hines cited a 7% decrease in service calls for homelessness-related complaints in 2025 compared to 2024.

“I am a firm believer that we need to provide shelter and housing for people to end homelessness,” Hines said. “At the same time, we have to keep our public spaces open and accessible to the public.”

Supporters stated the proposal is about public safety, while critics argue it criminalizes homelessness. Violating the no-camping ordinance results in 30 days in jail, a $250 fine, or both. Under the new proposal, Hines added an option for violators to attend Therapeutic Court, where individuals can engage with services in exchange for having their charges dropped.

A large crowd protested expanding the camping ban outside City Hall, arguing the policy punishes the unhoused.

“It’s a policy that really focuses on making people move from one place to another and clean up whatever they leave behind, and there’s just not enough of a focus on solving the people’s situation,” Rob Huff, the community relations manager for the Tacoma-Pierce County Coalition to End Homelessness, told KIRO 7.

