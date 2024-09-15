SWAT uses drone to safely arrest armed suspect in Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Thurston County SWAT and Olympia Police Department teams worked together to arrest an armed suspect without force in Olympia on Sunday morning.

According to Sheriff Sanders with the Thurston County Police Department, a man broke into and destroyed the inside of a car at a parking garage in downtown Olympia, near the Washington State Capitol Building.

The man was reportedly armed with two knives and a mallet and refused to exit the car.

In response, SWAT used a drone equipped with a window punch tool to break a window on the car. Police say the drone allowed SWAT to ‘port the window from a distance to open up communication without having to get close to the suspect.’

After the window was broken, the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody without any force being used.

