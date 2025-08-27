SWAT team called for federal narcotics investigation in Kirkland

KIRKLAND. Wash. — The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and North Sound Metro SWAT served a warrant at a home in Kirkland earlier this week for a federal narcotics investigation.

The operation targeted fentanyl and other drug trafficking in the region.

Several people inside the Kingsgate Ridge Condominiums exited when SWAT arrived. However, one person refused to come out for nearly an hour.

Crisis negotiators worked to resolve the situation, and SWAT deployed several noise-flash devices to get the person out.

They eventually came out of the home.

The scene was turned over to the DEA.

No arrests were made by Kirkland officers and no injuries were reported.

It’s unclear if anyone will be charged by the DEA.

The DEA did not disclose what they seized in the sting.

