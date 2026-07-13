SWAT arrests Olympia man after propane tank assault, arson attempt

An Olympia man was arrested by SWAT after he assaulted a woman in the head with a propane tank and barricaded himself in an apartment building on Saturday.

At approximately 1:30 a.m., the Olympia Police Department (OPD) responded to a report of felony assault in “the jungle,” where the victim was struck in the head, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office announced.

The woman suffered a significant injury that could result in permanent disfigurement. OPD located the suspect at the apartment building, and he was known to officers as he had five previous convictions for assault with an active Department of Corrections escape warrant for assault with a deadly weapon.

SWAT cuts through the door before the suspect began throwing flaming objects

The suspect barricaded himself inside the apartment, prompting a SWAT response due to his violent history. OPD crisis negotiators attempted to communicate with the suspect but made no progress.

SWAT used a chainsaw to cut the front door down, clearing the barricade, and deployed Pepperball into the unit. SWAT then made an entry into the apartment with K9 Igo, who bit the suspect.

The suspect was throwing items that were on fire toward the SWAT team as they made their entry, and SWAT ultimately determined he was attempting to light the complex on fire. As a result, the entire building was evacuated.

The suspect was detained and placed under arrest for several crimes, including felony assault and arson.

Medics sedated the suspect to transport him to the hospital due to his behavior.

“Good job by Olympia Police and regional law enforcement officers to get this high violent suspect into custody safely,” OPD stated.

The full video of the SWAT incident is available above.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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