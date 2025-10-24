SWAT arrests drug dealer with nearly 180 grams of fentanyl near Seattle high school

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

A 51-year-old prolific drug trafficker in West Seattle was arrested by the Seattle Police Department (SPD) and SPD’s SWAT team last week following a months-long investigation.

SPD detectives began their investigation after they arrested a man for selling fentanyl and methamphetamine in his RV in the 2600 block of S.W. Cambridge Street on July 16, SPD announced.

Detectives’ investigation into the supplier later identified a man living in SeaTac. The man was a convicted felon with an extensive criminal history, including violations for selling controlled substances and various violent crimes.

Prolific drug trafficker sold narcotics across WA neighborhoods

While surveilling the man, detectives uncovered that he frequently traveled from SeaTac and would spend several hours selling narcotics in South Park, White Center, and Westwood Village neighborhoods.

According to detectives, the suspect’s actions potentially contributed to drug overdoses, car prowls, car thefts, and retail thefts throughout the area.

SPD established probable cause to arrest the man for a violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act for possession with intent to deliver fentanyl.

On Oct. 15, at approximately 10:30 p.m., SPD detectives surveilled the man as he drove with his wife and children to the Westwood Village shopping center.

As the suspect’s family shopped, he walked across the street into Roxhill Park to sell narcotics. Immediately after the suspect arrived at the park, suspected narcotics users began to approach him.

Shortly after, the SWAT team arrested the suspect without incident.

SPD noted that Roxhill Park is less than a mile from Chief Sealth International High School. The trails beyond the school are potential locations for drug users, drug dealing, and selling stolen items, as the park conceals parkgoers’ actions from the public eye, according to SPD narcotics detectives.

The suspect would remove an electric scooter from his vehicle and ride it around the park, selling narcotics, as it was easy to maneuver through the area.

During the arrest, SPD detectives recovered 178.6 grams of fentanyl, 42.2 grams of methamphetamine, 41.5 grams of a white powdery substance, $291 in cash, drug paraphernalia, a scale, and packaging baggies.

The suspect was eventually booked into the King County Jail for multiple drug-related crimes. His bail was set at $250,000.

