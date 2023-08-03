Suspicious materials mailed to King, Okanogan election officials, including traces of fentanyl

Reports of suspicious materials being mailed to election officials in King and Okanogan counties are being monitored by the Office of the Secretary State, according to a media release.

Local, state, and federal authorities are investigating the incidents, which happened while election officials were processing ballots from the Aug. 1 Primary election.

In King County, a suspicious letter was received Monday, which analysis revealed contained trace amounts of fentanyl.

In Okanogan County, the courthouse was evacuated Wednesday after a report of an envelope with an unidentified substance. That substance is being tested.

“Elections offices in every county in Washington have had to develop emergency plans and protective strategies for events like these, which should serve as a sobering reminder of the dangers that surround our elections process and elections workers,” Secretary of State Steve Hobbs said.

