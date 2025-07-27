Suspects arrested after a struggle with police near Westlake station

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says that they arrested three suspects on Wednesday night.
At 8 p.m., Police say that officers were doing narcotics operations on 3rd Avenue and Pike Street near the Westlake light rail station.
Officers found probable cause to arrest three suspects.
After a struggle, officers were able to find over 40 individual packs of fentanyl, crystal meth and a stolen handgun.
Two of the suspects were arrested and booked on six felony charges.
The third suspect was released after being interviewed.
