Suspected Redondo Boat Launch shooter arrested after Federal Way Crash

DES MOINES, Wash. — One person was shot in a fight late Wednesday night at the Redondo Boat Launch in Des Moines. The suspected shooter was later arrested after crashing in Federal Way.

Police went to the boat launch around 11:22 p.m. after multiple 911 calls reporting a fight and shots fired.

Everyone involved in the fight had left when police arrived.

Officers were notified about a shooting victim who had arrived at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers were also told about a vehicle involved in an accident in Federal Way that matched the description of the suspected shooter’s vehicle.

Des Moines police arrived at the accident scene and arrested the suspected shooter.

The case is still under investigation and police are asking anyone with information to call (206) 870-6871 or e-mail PHSCrimeTips@desmoineswa.gov.

