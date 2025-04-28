Local

Suspected DUI driver arrested for hitting patrol car on I-5

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Suspected DUI driver hits WSP patrol vehicle
By KIRO 7 News Staff

SEATTLE, Wash. — Troopers with Washington State Patrol arrested a driver, suspected of being under the influence, after they hit a patrol car on the side of the freeway.

It happened Monday around 2:40 a.m. on southbound I-5 near Boeing Field in Seattle.

WSP says its trooper was conducting a stop on the right shoulder at the time.

That’s when a passing car hit the patrol vehicle and pushed it into the other one, according to WSP.

No one was hurt.

The causing driver was arrested.

Pictures from WSP show the severe damaged the crash caused to the patrol car:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read