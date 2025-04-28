Suspected DUI driver arrested for hitting patrol car on I-5

SEATTLE, Wash. — Troopers with Washington State Patrol arrested a driver, suspected of being under the influence, after they hit a patrol car on the side of the freeway.

It happened Monday around 2:40 a.m. on southbound I-5 near Boeing Field in Seattle.

WSP says its trooper was conducting a stop on the right shoulder at the time.

That’s when a passing car hit the patrol vehicle and pushed it into the other one, according to WSP.

No one was hurt.

The causing driver was arrested.

Pictures from WSP show the severe damaged the crash caused to the patrol car:

Around 2:40am this trooper was on a stop SB I-5 near Boeing Field on the right shoulder. A vehicle traveling SB struck the patrol vehicle and pushed it into the other vehicle. Causing driver arrested for suspected impairment. No injuries sustained by any involved. pic.twitter.com/w5ewnmtU44 — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) April 28, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group