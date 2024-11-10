Suspected car thief arrested; shot at after pulling gun while running away from Federal Way police

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A suspected car thief was arrested and shot at Friday night after he pulled out a gun while running away from an officer with the Federal Way Police Department. The man was not injured as a result of the incident.

According to a press release from the Valley Independent Investigative Team, a multi-jurisdictional team in Washington State that investigates incidents involving police officers, the Federal Way Police Department responded at about 11:50 p.m. Friday after a suspect was spotted in a stolen car in the 2500 block of South 320th Street.

When officers arrived, they found the stolen car and suspect, but he immediately ran away. During the chase, officers said they saw the suspect pull out a gun.

An officer with Federal Way PD then fired at the suspect. The suspect was not struck by gunfire or injured, according to the press release.

A K9 officer helped take the suspect into custody without further incident.

The man was booked into the King County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

