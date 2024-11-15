Suspect shots acquaintance in the head on Belfair QFC parking lot early Friday morning, police say

BELFAIR, Wash. — An investigation is underway after someone shot and injured an acquaintance of theirs on what police believe was the parking lot of a Belfair grocery store early Friday morning, according to a Facebook post from the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.

Following a preliminary investigation at the scene, responding deputies found that at about 2:30 a.m. Friday, someone shot an acquaintance in the head on what police believe was the parking lot of a QFC grocery store in Belfair. Evidence found at the scene suggested that the people involved in the shooting knew each other, police said.

Police are investigating the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

KIRO 7 reached out to the sheriff’s office about the condition of the person shot and injured. We have not heard back yet.

There were no further details to provide at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.





