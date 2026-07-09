Suspect on the run after stabbing near UW

SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating a stabbing that happened near the University of Washington on Wednesday night.

UW first sent out an alert about the incident at around 7 p.m.

The stabbing allegedly happened near N 47th Street, in the alleyway between University Way and Brooklyn Avenue NE. The suspect is described as a man in his 30s with dirty blond hair, wearing blue shorts and no shirt.

UW reports that the suspect, who had a limp, may have left the area headed north on a bike.

The university did not provide any information about the victim or their condition.

Police have not yet found the suspect as of this writing. If you have information about this crime or the suspect, please call the SPD violent crime tip line at 206-233-5000 and reference case #198943.

If updates are available, they will be posted at alert.uw.edu.

©2026 Cox Media Group