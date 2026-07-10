Suspect pleads not guilty to hitting King County Metro bus with machete

SEATTLE — The man accused of attacking a King County Metro bus with a machete last week pleaded not guilty.

Daniel Couch tried to board a bus near 4th Avenue South and Jackson Street in the Chinatown International District last Thursday, but the driver didn’t let him on, saying he recognized Couch from a previous incident and was nervous that he had a machete, according to charging documents.

Couch then allegedly used the machete to smash the bus windows and windshield.

Deputies were called to the scene and arrested Couch.

“When we see these types of incidents that involve our Metro buses and potential threats, we absolutely take them seriously in the prosecutor’s office, and that’s why you saw us file a felony charge,” Douglas Wagoner, the Director of Legislative and Public Affairs at the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, said.

Couch was charged with malicious mischief in the second degree.

In the past 11 years, Couch has had 44 warrants issued for his arrest. His bail was set at $30,000.

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Contributing: Frank Lenzi and Aaron Granillo, KIRO Newsradio; Julia Dallas, MyNorthwest

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