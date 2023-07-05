Suspect in deadly shooting at Gorge campground pleads not guilty

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — The suspect in June’s fatal shooting at the Gorge Amphitheater campgrounds pleaded not guilty to all charges on Wednesday.

James Kelly, 26, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, and one count of domestic violence assault.

This stems from an incident at the campgrounds during Beyond Wonderland music festival, where Kelly is alleged to have shot and killed Josilyn Ruiz and her partner Brand Escamilla, and shot and injured his then-girlfriend Lily Luksich, and 31-year-old Andrew Cuadra.

Luksich was released from the hospital over the weekend but faces a lengthy recovery after being hit in the leg and abdomen. Cuadra was hit in the shoulder and got out of the hospital last week.

Kelly’s trial is set for August 23.

