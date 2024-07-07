Suspect in the Chinatown-Internation District shooting in custody

SEATTLE — Seattle police have arrested a suspect in connection with a July 5 shooting that happened near the 600 block of South Main Street in the Chinatown-International District of Seattle.

Around 11:58 p.m. police answered calls about a man shot in the chest.

Officers provided medical aid until the Seattle Fire Department arrived on the scene.

The 31-year-old man was transported to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

During the investigation, a firearm was located and taken as evidence.

According to police, the suspect fled the scene in a car and police later found him in Kent.

The suspect was arrested and booked into King County Jail for suspicion of first-degree assault.

The Gun Violence Reduction Unit detectives are investigating what led to the shooting.

No information was provided on the status of the victim.

©2024 Cox Media Group