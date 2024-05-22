Suspect arrested twice in two weeks, large amount of drugs and cash seized

GOLD BAR — Deputies with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office arrested the same man twice in two weeks after he bailed out of jail before a search warrant was executed on his car the first time he was arrested, with deputies seizing a large amount of cash and drugs each time he was taken into custody.

At around 12:45 a.m. on May 7, a South County patrol deputy attempted a traffic stop on an Audi sedan.

The driver attempted to run but was quickly apprehended after a short foot chase. He was booked into jail for possession of a controlled substance with intent, obstruction, and failure to obey. The Audi was impounded pending a search warrant.

The suspect, a 58-year-old man from Gold Bar, bailed out of jail before the service of the search warrant on the Audi was completed.

Deputies later searched the Audi and located approximately $18,000 in cash, 59 grams of cocaine, 368 grams of methamphetamine, 194 grams of fentanyl pills, and a stolen Glock 48 handgun.

The items located during the search warrant led to additional charges for the suspect.

Then, on May 15, the Violent Offender Task Force found the man at a home in Gold Bar.

He was arrested without incident, and a search of the home turned up approximately 57 grams of methamphetamine, $10,170 in cash, a drug ledger, and a revolver.

The suspect was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for pending charges held by patrol and additional charges held by the Violent Offender Task Force, in addition to a felony warrant issued by US Probation.

©2024 Cox Media Group