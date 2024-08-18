Suspect arrested in fatal North Seattle shooting, victim identified

Seattle Police have arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in North Seattle earlier this week, according to the department.

The incident occurred just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday at a 7-Eleven in the 7200 block of Sand Point Way Northeast.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 41-year-old Matthew Robert Budney with a gunshot wound to the chest behind the building.

Budney was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, Budney and the suspects were seen talking to each other before the shooting occurred.

After the gunfire, two suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.

It remains unclear if Budney knew the suspects before the encounter or if they met at the location.

A witness to the shooting reportedly sought shelter in a nearby building shortly after the incident as emergency vehicles began arriving on the scene.

Residents of the typically quiet View Ridge neighborhood expressed shock at the violence in their area.

On August 17, Seattle Police homicide detectives arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with the shooting.

He has been booked into King County Jail on charges of second-degree murder and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Police have not yet released descriptions of any additional suspects.

The investigation is ongoing as authorities continue to process evidence, including a black Jeep at the scene that police believe belonged to the victim.

