Suspect arrested for attempted kidnapping at Pike Place Market

SEATTLE — A man accused of attempted kidnapping at Pike Place Market made his first court appearance.

Police say a man tried to grab a stroller with a baby in it from a mother around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

A probable cause document reveals the father and the child’s grandmother intervened until police arrived and arrested the suspect.

According to Seattle police, the suspect approached the family and said how beautiful their child was.

“The man then tried to grab the stroller with the child inside but was only able to snatch the baby blanket. The grandmother kicked the suspect to create space, and both women ran into a nearby store. The suspect followed and tried to make entry but was prevented by the child’s father that had just arrived,” SPD described.

The suspect is now in King County jail on $100,000 bond.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office says the suspect is due back in court on Monday and a charging decision could be made next week.

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