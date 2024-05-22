Suspect arrested after hitting two in stolen car, terminator devices used

SEATTLE — Seattle Police Department (SPD) arrested a 30-year-old man after police say he tried to speed away from officers in a stolen car and hit several occupied tents, hurting two people.

At around 5:40 a.m. on May 5, police recognized a stolen vehicle with someone sleeping inside near Sixth Avenue South and South Snoqualmie Street. According to SPD, terminator devices were deployed and as officers tried to conduct a traffic stop, the suspect in the car tried to get away causing three of the tires to flatten.

The man drove onto a grassy area, hitting occupied tents and causing people to jump out of the way to avoid getting hurt. Two people lying inside one of the tents were hit and were later treated on-scene by the Seattle Fire Department.

Once the car could no longer drive, the man tried to hide in a dumpster, covering himself with drywall. A K-9 track led officers directly to the suspect and he was arrested.

During the investigation, a gun was found along the path the stolen vehicle drove. The suspect is lawfully prohibited from having a gun. The car was towed away and other items involved were taken to be processed as evidence.

The suspect was booked in the King County Jail for vehicular assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

