Suspect allegedly held knife to residents, set house on fire in Snohomish County standoff

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A man was arrested in Snohomish County after he allegedly held a knife against residents of a home, barricaded himself inside, and set the house on fire.

On July 11, Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) deputies responded to the 17400 block of 87th Avenue S.E. after reports of a domestic violence incident involving an armed suspect, SCSO announced Friday.

At the scene, the suspect was allegedly holding a knife against the residence and threatening the safety of other individuals before he barricaded himself inside the home. The suspect later set the house on fire.

After failed attempts to de-escalate, Snohomish deputies rushed into the burning home

Deputies made several attempts to de-escalate the situation and get the suspect to comply through verbal commands, though he refused to surrender.

SCSO was aware of the immediate danger that the fire posed and the possibility of other victims remaining inside, leading Deputy Selvig and other responding deputies to force entry into the residence.

Deputies safely took the suspect into custody and confirmed that no other individuals remained inside the home. Snohomish County Fire eventually entered the residence and extinguished the fire.

The suspect was booked into the Snohomish County Jail on several charges, including assault, arson, multiple counts of felony harassment, and additional offenses. SCSO noted that the suspect also had two outstanding warrants.

The full video of the incident is available here.

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This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

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