Suquamish PD officer rescues injured eagle

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — The police chief at Suquamish PD is praising one of his officers after he helped rescue an injured eagle near Doe Kag Wats estuary in Kitsap County on Thursday.

According to the chief, a caller told Officer Charlie Wilson that the bird was diving and slammed into the ground, where it remained.

Officer Wilson coordinated with the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife Police Department to bring the bird to a rescue on Bainbridge Island.

“Such an honor... such a blessing,” Officer Wilson wrote in a text to his police chief.

Suquamish PD says they are waiting to hear the prognosis for the eagle, and hope to have Officer Wilson at the release back to the wild if that happens.

