Support Mount St. Helens with new WA license plate

Washington state drivers soon will be able to get a Mount St. Helens license plate!

The license plates will help fund the Mount St. Helens Institute’s work at the volcano, including youth education programs, community science initiatives, trail maintenance and restoration, and volunteer programs.

They will be available for purchase starting Aug. 19. You can get your new plate on dol.wa.gov or by visiting your local Department of Licensing office.

More details:

Before you visit the DOL, decide what you want on your plate: the next available number or a personalized plate

Understand the initial costs and submit your payment and application form (available online August 19) to a licensing office or mail it to the DOL

If your tabs expire in 6 months or less, you can save money by getting your new plates and tabs at the same time. By renewing early, you won’t have to pay the following plate renewal fees the first year:

$30 for specialty plates



$42 for personalized plates

If you have a Good to Go account, you’ll need to update your license information

Plates will need to be renewed annually

Plate Auction

The Mount St. Helens Institute (MSHI) is auctioning off the first 25 numbers in an online auction July 11-14. To sign up and bid, click here.

For more information about special plates in Washington State, visit the Washington Department of Licensing’s Special Plates page.

For more information on the Mount St. Helens plates, click here.

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