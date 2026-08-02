Super Bowl Champs are officially a week into training camp

The Seahawks are ramping up the intensity, just two weeks away from their preseason opener on August 15th. And it’s clear they’re itching to get going for real.

12’s treated to another lively day of practice. Some players say the urgency and intensity are picking up. That the speed is way faster than OTA’s and summer walkthroughs.

Which also means time is running out to make an impression on the coaching staff.

Because of how the offseason played out, including injuries and departures, George Holani is one of the guys scratching and clawing for a starting job.

A week into camp, he says he’s just getting his legs back under him. More concerned about taking it day-by-day and finding his role than looking too far ahead.

“Sometimes I get lost in what day it is,” the running back admits.

“Showing up, just being here. Just making sure I’m dialed in on the installs. Whatever plays are on that script, making sure we’re dialed in as a room.”

Holani says he’s trying to make the most of his reps. He also notes that even though things got a little heated in practice yesterday, that’s what the team wants: controlled chaos.

The players also see the electricity that the best fanbase in football adds to training camp. And that putting the pads on a couple of days ago brought another element. Each is an indication the season is around the corner.

And, even though it doesn’t take much to motivate these players, the team did welcome a very special guest today.

The Blue Angels stopped by to share their experiences, insights, and lessons in leadership.

We heard them around the VMAC earlier in the week. A squad that flies high in their own right. A group that understands what it means to be on the same page.

So even though the wind grounded their flights today, the US Navy squadron popped by this morning to join the Hawks for a walkthrough.

They also shared their experiences, imparting the importance of unity and coordination. Something that translates to a team chasing back-to-back titles.

“It was so cool to see what they do. How they perform. How they travel. The new obstacles and challenges that they have for every single show,” Grey Zabel says, glowing.

“I watched some YouTube videos on ‘em last night. It’s pretty sweet. Haha.”

Bud Clark concurs.

“They do a lot of things like we do, just in a different aspect,” says the Seahawks’ Safety.

“You know, they’re flying planes, but we’re playing football. They practice just the same way we do”

That’s part of Head Coach Mike Macdonald’s motivational tactic. Bringing in speakers from other areas of life.

Clark says while the message may not be directly related, it can always translate to football and the lofty goals the Seahawks set for themselves. Including back-to-back Lombardi Trophies.

And, even though Grey Zabel says he didn’t know much about them before today, he’s also not anticipating flying with the Angels anytime soon.

“I just don’t think I’d fit in as a fighter pilot. I’d be too tall, too wide,” he joked. “It’d be super cool.”

He also admits the Angels influenced practice.

“We notice for sure,” chimes the Guard. “Sam still probably hates me as I ask to repeat the play every other time they flew over.”

Zabel says it’s unfortunate they couldn’t fly today. But he was happy with the breeze at practice.

The thing that has been a constant? The intensity, which keeps increasing as we creep closer to the preseason opener on August 15th.

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