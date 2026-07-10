Suncadia sells Tumble Creek golf community to Texas-based company

Suncadia has sold Tumble Creek, a private golf community in Cle Elum, to Texas-based Escalante Golf for an undisclosed sum.

Though the financial terms of the deal were undisclosed, Suncadia parted ways with the golf course, clubhouse, and all remaining real estate assets at Tumble Creek, including roughly 330 undeveloped homesites, according to The Puget Sound Business Journal.

Escalante Golf’s acquisition of Tumble Creek is the company’s first property in Washington, and only the second West Coast course it will operate among its roster of 27 clubs and resorts across 18 states.

Tumble Creek will keep its name, most of its staff under new ownership

Suncadia’s managing director, Mark Thorne, stated that the sale places Tumble Creek in the hands of a like-minded owner.

“We’ve watched [Tumble Creek] grow into one of the premier private golf communities in the Pacific Northwest, and we couldn’t be more pleased to see it pass into the hands of an owner who shares that commitment to quality,” Thorne said in a news release obtained by The Puget Sound Business Journal.

A spokesperson for Escalante Golf noted that “the vast majority” of Tumble Creek’s 92 employees will remain with the club, and the club will keep the Tumble Creek name.

Tumble Creek is a private mountain destination community located roughly 80 miles from Seattle, situated on the “sunny side” of the Cascade Mountains.

Tumble Creek’s Tom Doak-designed 18-hole course opened in 2006, and its 17,000-square-foot Great House clubhouse opened in 2019, adjacent to Suncadia’s 6,400-acre golf resort and residential community.

The resort provides members, family, and guests access to the Tom Doak-designed golf club, the new Great House clubhouse, and Hill House swim, tennis, and fitness facility.

Tumble Creek members also receive privileged access to Suncadia Club amenities such as the Prospector and Rope Rider golf courses, along with the Suncadia Swim & Fitness Center.

Current members will still be able to access Tumble Creek and all of Suncadia’s other amenities.

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