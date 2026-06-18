Summer wildfire risk increasing as dry conditions persist

Western Washington faces a rising wildfire risk due to current dry weather conditions and increased human activity.

Last May was recorded as the 37th driest May for Washington since 1895, with rainfall more than half an inch below normal levels according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

The prolonged dry spell has created favorable conditions for fires to ignite and spread, prompting warnings from local fire officials.

Jordan Simmonds, a battalion chief with Eastside Fire and Rescue, said people are typically the cause of brush and bark fires near roadways and other natural areas.

“Any time we have a period of drying, that lasts for any amount of time, it’s going to start drying out the smaller, lighter fuels.”

He says motorists should secure loose items on their vehicles, saying, “the last couple of fires that I’ve been on were likely caused by either dragging chains or some sort of dragging metal on a truck for fires on the sides of the roads. Make sure if you’re driving down the roads, if you have any metal that’s hanging off the vehicle, make sure those things are secured.”

He also warns against parking in specific areas, “if you’re parking in tall dry grass, just don’t do that with your vehicle, that’s another common cause of fire.”

Simmonds says, “cigarette butts are another big cause of wildfire.”

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