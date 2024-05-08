Study: THC remains in breastmilk with no clear peak

A recent study by Washington State University revealed that for mothers who used cannabis, THC not only showed up in the milk they produced, but there was no consistent time for the THC level to decline.

The study noted the amount of THC detected in the milk was low, with babies receiving an estimated average of .07 milligrams of THC per day.

At that amount, it is unknown to have any effect on the child.

“Breastfeeding parents need to be aware that if they use cannabis, their infants are likely consuming cannabinoids via the milk they produce, and we do not know whether this has any effect on the developing infant,” said Courtney Meehan, a WSU biological anthropologist.

The study analyzed milk donated by 20 breastfeeding mothers who had recently used cannabis and did not use cannabis for at least 12 hours.

Researchers discovered that the milk would have detectable amounts of THC, even from mothers who went without cannabis for 12 hours.

The research also revealed that the women had different peak times for the THC concentration in their milk.

“There was such a range. If you’re trying to avoid breastfeeding when the concentration of THC peaks, you’re not going to know when THC is at its peak in the milk,” said lead author Elizabeth Holdsworth.





