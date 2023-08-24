Study says even tech-savvy teens falling for online scams

Even tech-savvy teens are falling for online scams, according to a new study.
Young people should remain vigilant when they socialize, work, date, and play games online.
Here’s how to avoid being scammed.
- If you’re following social media influencers, make sure it’s their official account.
- Never send money or bank information to anyone you do not know.
- If you’re talking to someone online, make sure they’re a real person.
- Use a reverse search to confirm their identity.
- If they refuse to meet you in person or video call you, they’re probably a scammer.
- Never send explicit photos.
- When you’re playing games online, avoid making purchases outside the game’s app or website.
- If you’re shopping online, make sure the website is legitimate. Check for typos and research the company.
