Study says even tech-savvy teens falling for online scams

Even tech-savvy teens are falling for online scams, according to a new study.

Young people should remain vigilant when they socialize, work, date, and play games online.

Here’s how to avoid being scammed.

If you’re following social media influencers, make sure it’s their official account.

Never send money or bank information to anyone you do not know.

If you’re talking to someone online, make sure they’re a real person.

Use a reverse search to confirm their identity.

If they refuse to meet you in person or video call you, they’re probably a scammer.

Never send explicit photos.

When you’re playing games online, avoid making purchases outside the game’s app or website.

If you’re shopping online, make sure the website is legitimate. Check for typos and research the company.

