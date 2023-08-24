Local

Study says even tech-savvy teens falling for online scams

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Even tech-savvy teens are falling for online scams, according to a new study.

Young people should remain vigilant when they socialize, work, date, and play games online.

Here’s how to avoid being scammed.

  • If you’re following social media influencers, make sure it’s their official account.
  • Never send money or bank information to anyone you do not know.
  • If you’re talking to someone online, make sure they’re a real person.
  • Use a reverse search to confirm their identity.
  • If they refuse to meet you in person or video call you, they’re probably a scammer.
  • Never send explicit photos.
  • When you’re playing games online, avoid making purchases outside the game’s app or website.
  • If you’re shopping online, make sure the website is legitimate. Check for typos and research the company.

