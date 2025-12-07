Study finds WA has fifth-worst drivers in the U.S.

This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

Washington ranks among the bottom five states for driver quality nationwide, a new study found.

According to LendingTree’s annual “Best and Worst Drivers 2025 Report,” Washington qualified as having the fifth-worst drivers in the nation. According to the study, Washington logs 44.9 incidents per 1,000 drivers.

LendingTree researchers calculated the number of driving incidents per 1,000 drivers in each state. The rankings include accidents, DUIs, speeding-related incidents, and citations.

Specifically, Washington drivers ranked No. 6 nationally for accidents. The study reported that Washington averages 24.8 accidents per 1,000 drivers. Washington also ranked No. 18 in the U.S. for DUIs, averaging 1.6 per 1,000 drivers.

One of Washington’s more moderate rankings is speeding. With 3.1 speeding incidents per 1,000 drivers, Washington ranks twenty-third in the country.

National study findings

North Dakota has the worst drivers in the U.S., according to LendingTree’s study. In 2025 through September, North Dakota drivers had 64.0 incidents (including accidents, DUIs, speeding, and citations) per 1,000 drivers.

New Jersey (58.8 incidents per 1,000 drivers) ranked second-worst, and Utah (54.6) ranked third.

“Excessive speeds, impairment, and distractions are among the most common factors in traffic accidents,” LendingTree representative Rob Bhatt said regarding causes for the volume of incidents per state. “Eliminating all three of these behaviors when you drive is a good start. Avoiding these behaviors allows you to maintain situational awareness of your driving environment, including the presence of law enforcement officers who may be looking for speeders.”

New Jersey has the highest accident rate in the U.S., averaging 31.5 accidents per 1,000 drivers. New Jersey is the only state with more than 30.0 accidents.

North Dakota currently has the highest DUI rate in 2025, averaging 3.7 DUIs per 1,000 drivers. California (3.5) is the only other state with more than three incidents per 1,000 drivers. North Dakota also has the highest amount of speeding-related incidents. Through September, North Dakota drivers had 11.9 speeding-related incidents per 1,000 drivers, making it the only state above 10.0.

“There’s a natural temptation to speed in rural areas where there’s not much traffic on the road to slow you down,” Bhatt said. “However, driving too fast creates crash risks for yourself and other drivers. It also puts you at risk of being cited.”

Where are the best drivers?

According to the study, the best drivers in the U.S. are in Michigan. At just 20.9 incidents per 1,000 drivers, Michigan has the lowest rate, closely followed by Florida (23.1) and Colorado (23.7). Michigan also boasts the lowest accident rate in the country.

