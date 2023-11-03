Strong winds bring down trees in Bellevue, Seattle

BELLEVUE, SEATTLE — Strong winds on Thursday knocked out power and caused damage in some areas of Western Washington.

In Bellevue, a massive tree fell and blocked Southeast 10th Street.

One woman told us that at about 2 p.m., part of their neighbor’s maple tree fell over their driveway and damaged two of their cars.

Their power was also cut.

In Seattle’s Lake City neighborhood, fallen trees blocked traffic along Lake City Way Northeast and 95th Street.

Crews also had to deal with downed power lines at both locations.

No injuries were reported.





