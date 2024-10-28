Street Chaos: Police battle a weekend of street takeovers in Tukwila

TUKWILA, Wash. — The weekend has been a busy one for Tukwila Police and neighboring departments.

On Sunday, Tukwila Police took to Facebook to inform followers of the “street racers” they have experienced over the weekend.

According to Tukwila Police, a group of racers took over an intersection near Southcenter Parkway and South 200th Street to do burnouts.

On Friday, the groups got aggressive with the officers, prompting Tukwila Police to request assistance from neighboring departments to help disperse the crowd.

Once again on Saturday, the group was aggressive, shooting fireworks and shining lasers at officers, Tukwila Police said.

There was no word on whether any officers were injured.

Tukwila Police is planning to use videos shared on social media by those participating to recommend criminal charges and issue citations.

We want to thank those who not only filmed themselves committing these acts, but also posted said video to social media for us. It makes the follow up work for criminal charges and traffic citations much easier for us. Also thank you (for the same reason) to the individuals with the very distinctive cars (i.e. older black Mustang with red front bumper, silver Infinity with black front end etc.) — Tukwila Police Department

