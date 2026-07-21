Local

Stranger jumps into Sinclair Inlet to save man after his brakes fail

By Lexi Herda, KIRO 7 News
Crash at Sinclair Inlet in Port Orchard
By Lexi Herda, KIRO 7 News

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — A 71-year-old man ended up in Sinclair Inlet near Port Orchard Monday after his brakes failed.

According to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office, the man couldn’t stop, and his truck smashed through a guardrail near Beach Drive East and Olney Avenue East.

Someone driving by saw the crash and jumped into the water to pull the driver to safety.

“Neither man was injured, though both reported being very cold because of the frigid water,” the sheriff’s office shared.

A tow company pulled the submerged truck back to land after high tide receded.

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