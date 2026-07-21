Stranger jumps into Sinclair Inlet to save man after his brakes fail

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — A 71-year-old man ended up in Sinclair Inlet near Port Orchard Monday after his brakes failed.

According to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office, the man couldn’t stop, and his truck smashed through a guardrail near Beach Drive East and Olney Avenue East.

Someone driving by saw the crash and jumped into the water to pull the driver to safety.

“Neither man was injured, though both reported being very cold because of the frigid water,” the sheriff’s office shared.

A tow company pulled the submerged truck back to land after high tide receded.

A 71-year-old driver escaped injury Monday after his truck’s brakes failed, causing him to crash through a guardrail into Sinclair Inlet near Beach Dr E and Olney Ave E.

A passing motorist witnessed the crash, entered the water, and pulled the driver to safety. 🧵1/2 pic.twitter.com/cWb77UIJlu — Kitsap Sheriff (@KitsapCoSheriff) July 21, 2026

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