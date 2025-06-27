Stealing a TV on scooter? Help Kitsap Co. deputies crack a bizarre case

SILVERDALE, Wash. — How does someone steal a television on a scooter?

It’s one of several questions the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office is asking.

The department says a man wheeled up to the front of ‘Nuts About Hi-Fi’ in Silverdale and managed to get away with one.

They posted video of the ordeal online.

The break-in happened on June 15 around 5 a.m.

Police say he forced his way inside through an open interior door and dragged the television, still in its box, out the back door.

If you recognize the man in the video, send an email to KCSOTips@kitsap.gov and reference case number K25-004879.

