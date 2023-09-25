Steady rain to turn to showers with wet, breezy conditions this week

SEATTLE — Though it’s been a wet start to the day, we’re looking for some pockets of drier weather and helping you plan for thunderstorms.

And now that the wet weather is back, troopers are asking drivers to slow down and say you can expect more crashes on the roads.

Forecast

Steady rain continues Monday morning as a warm front slowly moves across the area. We had .61″ Sunday, almost making it the wettest day so far this year.

The wettest day of the year so far was May 5 at .70″. So far Monday morning we’ve had about .20″ with another quarter inch or more possible if we get some pockets of heavy rain with thunderstorms.

The rain will lighten up a bit during the commute as the warm frontal rainfall tapers off. However, the cold front will follow later Monday morning for more pockets of steady rain that will turn to showers this afternoon.

Highs will stay cool in the low to mid-60s with gusty south wind around 10 to 20 mph and occasional gusts around or above 25 mph.

Another wave will move in on Tuesday, especially in the afternoon, with some isolated thunderstorms possible. Highs will be in the low 60s.

The highest rainfall totals through Tuesday will be along the coast with 2 to 3″ and the Olympics at 4 to 6″ (or more). The Cascades are in the 1 to 3″ range with around 0.50 to 1.50″ in the interior.

The main impacts will be water ponding on roadways and/or minor nuisance flooding from clogged drains and whatnot. River flooding is not expected.

Expect breezy conditions in the interior on Tuesday with gusts to 20 to 30 mph. So far, no wind advisories have been issued for our area. Temperatures will remain below average, with lows in the 40s and 50s and highs in the lower 60s.

An area of low pressure will move over the area on Wednesday for wet and breezy conditions with another wave of rain on Thursday that will turn to showers during the day.

Friday will only have scattered showers with some sunshine on the way for the weekend!

Happy Monday! Rain continues now & will for most of the day as a cold front pushes inland later today. T-storms are possible as well with some gusty conditions. On KIRO7 we're talking more rain the next few days plus some t-storms! #NickKnows #wawx pic.twitter.com/CdXoFkGbfn — Nick Allard (@NickAllardKIRO7) September 25, 2023

