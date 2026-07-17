Stay out of the water: Toxic algae found at Palmer Lake

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department is asking people and their pets to stay out of the water at Palmer Lake on the Key Peninsula.

It’s because of toxic algae blooms.

An alert was issued on Friday, July 17.

Notes have been posted at the lake to warn people about the advisory.

“When you see algae, don’t swim, wade, waterski, or fish. Keep in mind as wind direction changes, the algae could move elsewhere in the lake. When in doubt, stay out,” the department shared.

The lake will be inspected sometime next week. If the bloom is gone, the health department will leave the advisory in place for two weeks out of an abundance of caution.

Toxic algae, also known as cyanobacteria, occur naturally in lakes. They can produce toxins that make people and animals sick.

It can form a scum layer and look like green pea soup. It can also look streaky or form clumps. Algae can be different colors but is most often green, brown, red, and bluish.

You can get sick within minutes to hours of exposure. Rinse off anyone or any pets exposed to toxic algae immediately. If you feel any muscle weakness, vomit, have diarrhea or nausea, see a doctor.

Take your pet to the vet when it shows any of these symptoms:

Lethargy

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Convulsions

Difficulty breathing

General weakness

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