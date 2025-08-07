‘Stay out’ of the water at these King County beaches due to high bacteria

WASHINGTON — As summer continues, so do the potential for problems in the water.

King County Parks is warning beach-goers to stay out of the water at Enatai, Houghton and Idlywood Beaches for a high level of bacteria-- meaning, the water had feces in the water.

Enatai Beach is just north of Newcastle Beach, Houghton Beach is in Kirkland and Idlywood Beach is just south of Sammamish Landing Beach.

Houghton has been on these lists several times this summer.

Beach-goers are also told to stay out of Lake Marcel, located near Moses Lake, for toxic algae.

You can see the entire bacteria map here.

